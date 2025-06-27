Mercedes-AMG CLA EV spied with minimal camouflage internationally. Take a peek…

As the standard Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is still rolling out in select markets, the high-performance AMG variant is already taking shape. New spy shots reveal the development of the AMG-tuned version is in full swing, with several design elements and performance features now visible beneath the thinning camouflage.

2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA EV: Design

Up front, the AMG version Sports a reworked bumper with large air intakes and a new central opening featuring a distinct mesh pattern. While the details are still partially obscured, key differences from the regular CLA EV include an enclosed grille and Mercedes’ signature “starry" LED headlights.

Along the sides, sportier side skirts and lightweight wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires point to the AMG’s performance intentions. Behind the wheels sits a heavy-duty braking system with red callipers at the front, while AMG badging can be spotted on the front fenders, a subtle nod to its more serious capabilities.

The rear design appears relatively restrained at first glance, but closer inspection reveals an active spoiler. A tweaked rear bumper and diffuser setup are also expected to distinguish the AMG model from its standard sibling, contributing both to downforce and visual aggression.

2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA EV: Interior

Spy photographers weren’t able to capture a clear view of the cabin, but based on AMG’s typical approach, we can expect a minimalist layout with performance cues like a flat-bottom steering wheel and exclusive trim. Tech features are likely to include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment display, and a matching 14-inch passenger screen.

2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA EV: Expected powertrain

While Mercedes remains quiet on specifications, earlier reports hint at serious firepower under the skin. The AMG CLA EV is rumoured to feature axial flux motors developed by Mercedes’ Yasa subsidiary, with a potential tri-motor layout producing over 493 bhp. If true, that would put it in direct contention with the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which delivers 503 bhp and a 0 to 100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds.

Adding a touch of drama, the performance CLA EV is also expected to come with a ‘V8 Mode’ that mimics the sound of an internal combustion engine, specifically a V8, offering a nostalgic aural experience for enthusiasts. A unique AMG-specific battery pack is also expected, though technical details remain under wraps.

2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA EV: Expected reveal and rivals

While a debut date hasn’t been confirmed, the steady progress and decreasing camouflage suggest the AMG CLA EV could be revealed later this year or in early 2026. Once launched, it will take aim at high-performance electric sedans like the Tesla Model 3 Performance and BMW i4 M50.

