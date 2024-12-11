HT Auto
Looking for EVs under 20 lakh in India? Here are the ones that offer the best range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2024, 13:15 PM
Electric vehicles in India are evolving, some cars that cost just under ₹20 lakhs offer a range of over 450 km such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra
...
The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is growing at a rapid pace offering a number of options for buyers that seek an eco-friendly alternative and want to save on running costs. Under a budget of 20 lakh, several EVs provide an impressive range without compromising on features and performance. Listed below are five EVs under 20 lakh with the best ARAI-certified range.

1 Mahindra BE 6

The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 has made big waves in the international markets as well with its affordable pricing. The coupe-styled SUV gets a claimed range of 682 km (MIDC) and starts at just 18.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). It gets several bells and whistles such as adaptive dampers which are offered on cars of higher segments. The SUV also gets laden with Level 2 ADAS and other safety features.

2 Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV has been a game-changer in the Indian EV market. This model stands out with its 5-star BNCAP-rated body shell, modern features such as vehicle-to-load capability, a 12.3-inch voice-assisted touchscreen and powerful performance. Its 489 km ARAI-certified range makes it an excellent choice for long-distance travel making it fit for city and highway use. The Tata Nexon EV long-range model is priced starting from 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra’s first electric vehicle, the XUV400 combines a sporty design with impressive performance. It recently also scored a 5-star rating at the BNCAP crash test and has fast charging capability. Priced starting at The MIDC-certified range of 456 km. The XUV400 gets all four disc brakes and is priced starting at 16.74 lakh (ex-showroom)and the top-spec variant costs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 400 also gets modern conveniences such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and wireless charging.

4 MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is one of the first electric SUVs which was introduced by MG in the country. It starts at 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets an MIDC-approved range of 461 km. The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS functionality and can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The MG ZS EV is packed with features including a panoramic sunroof, iSmart with advanced UI and 17-inch alloy wheels. It makes for a great family SUV for those looking to travel in a greener way.

5 MG Windsor EV

The recently introduced SUV by MG, the Windsor EV offers an interesting battery as a service option which brings down the acquisition cost to just under 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV gets a 332 km range approved by MIDC. The Windsor EV gets three variants which start at 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) if you're looking to own the battery. The Windsor EV also has an interesting aero lounge seating, a 9-speaker Infinity audio setup and a glass roof for added comfort and convenience.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2024, 13:15 PM IST
