All electric cars debuts to know about at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo is set to take place from January 17 onwards and automakers will be bringing several promising EVs to the motor show
Here are the EV debuts confirmed so far at Bharat Mobility 2025
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara - Maruti Suzuk will finally bring its first-ever EV to the market in the form of the e Vitara
Hyundai Creta EV - The Creta will be electrified soon with the model set to arrive along the side the Hyundai Ioniq 9 at BM 2025
MG Cyberster - MG will bring the Cyberster two-door electric roadster bringing some fun to the EV space
Mahindra XEV 7e - Mahindra is expected to bring the XUV700-sized XEV 7e as a more conventionally styled alternative to the XEV 9e
Tata Sierra EV - Tata is likely to showcase a near-production Sierra EV alongside the Harrier EV
Mercedes-Benz G 580 - The electrified G-Wagen will be showcased to the public alongside the EQS Maybach SUV Night Series
VinFast VF e34 - Vinfast will make its India debut at Bharat Mobility 2025 and the VF e34 is likely its maiden offering