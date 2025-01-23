Tata Avinya X to Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: Five concept cars from Auto Expo 2025 that grabbed all the attention

The Auto Expo 2025 just concluded after becoming the world's biggest auto show. This was the first time, the Auto Expo was held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which encompassed the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. This time, the mobility event was held in here different places, including two locations in Delhi and one in Greater Noida.

During the days of public access, the Auto Expo 2025 was packed with thousands of visitors who went to check out the latest passenger vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, concept models, and automotive technologies from India and the world over. While several passenger vehicles and two-wheeler launches at the event grabbed the attention of the world, there were plenty of concept cars and two-wheelers unveiled and showcased at the auto show.

Here is a quick look at five concept cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, which grabbed our attention.