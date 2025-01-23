Tata Avinya X to Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: Five concept cars from Auto Expo 2025 that grabbed all the attention
- The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed the unveiling and showcasing of several concept cars.
The Auto Expo 2025 just concluded after becoming the world's biggest auto show. This was the first time, the Auto Expo was held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which encompassed the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. This time, the mobility event was held in here different places, including two locations in Delhi and one in Greater Noida.
During the days of public access, the Auto Expo 2025 was packed with thousands of visitors who went to check out the latest passenger vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, concept models, and automotive technologies from India and the world over. While several passenger vehicles and two-wheeler launches at the event grabbed the attention of the world, there were plenty of concept cars and two-wheelers unveiled and showcased at the auto show.
Here is a quick look at five concept cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, which grabbed our attention.
Tata Avinya X was one of the most exciting concept cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Derived from the Tata Avinya concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Avinya X comes as a more reality-oriented and production-worthy electric crossover with a premium vibe. It has a design language that is a shift from the coupe-like styling philosophy to a more crossover-oriented aesthetic. Tata Avinya X claims to incorporate environment-friendly materials. The homegrown carmaker is yet to reveal the powertrain and specification details.
Isuzu D-Max BEV concept comes previewing a fully electric iteration of the Isuzu D-Max lifestyle pickup truck. The ICE version of the pickup truck is already available in India and the electric avatar of it has been showcased in other markets as well, hinting at a nearing launch. With the automakers in India increasingly focusing on EVs, it could come here as well. Powering the Isuzu D-Max BEV concept is a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. The top speed of this EV is restricted to 130 kmph with power going to all four wheels with a full-time 4WD system. The concept has a payload capacity of 1,000 kg with a 3,500 kg towing capacity.
Skoda Vision 7S is another interesting concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The Skoda Vision 7S is a mix between an estate and a crossover. Powering this concept EV is an 89 kWh battery pack with up to 200 kW charging capacity which enables the car to be charged in just under an hour. It’s underpinned by Volkswagen’s MEB platform. It promises around 600 kilometres range. The Skoda Vision 7S gets both FWD and AWD versions.
Mercedes-Benz showcased the Concept CLA, which is an interesting concept electric car that made its debut for the first time at IAA Munich in 2023. The concept car previews a completely new class of electric cars. The Concept CLA will spawn various electric cars which will be affordable models from the brand.
Toyota Urban BEV concept is a concept electric SUV, based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara that debuted at the Auto Expo 2025 as the carmaker's first-ever electric car. The Toyota Urban BEV was showcased in concept form and is expected to spawn a production model soon. While Toyota plans to sell the Urban BEV in some major global markets, India could be one among them as well.
