2025 Citroen C3 updated with new features, gets new value-friendly mid-variant

Citroen India has updated the C3 hatchback for the 2025 model year, and the offering now comes with two new features in the new avatar. There are no visual changes to the Citroen C3, and the model continues to sport the same design and styling. The C3 is priced from ₹6.23 lakh and goes up to ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the newly launched top-spec Dark Edition.

2025 Citroen C3 Changes

The new Citroen C3 is now equipped with adjustable headrests on the mid and top variants, while there’s a new variant positioned between the base and mid trims. The new Feel variant is placed between the entry-level Live and Feel (O) trims. It adds features such as remote keyless entry, rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags, LED DRLs, roof rails, a spare wheel, and a passenger sun visor with a vanity mirror.

The mid and top variants of the Citroen C3 now come equipped with adjustable headrests and a larger 45-litre fuel tank that's E20 compliant

The other big change is the addition of a bigger 45-litre fuel tank on the Citroen C3, replacing the older 30-litre fuel tank on the model. The automaker says the bigger fuel tank is a result of the engine now being E20-compliant and should offer a better overall range on a full tank over the older version. Furthermore, the 2025 C3 Feel (O) variant packs turn indicators on the ORVMs and front seat adjustable headrests.

2025 Citroen C3 Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 C3, and the hatchback continues to be available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engine options. The 1.2 NA produces a modest 81 bhp and 115 Nm paired with a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.2 turbo petrol churns out 108 bhp and 190 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl on the manual variants, while the automatic returns 18.3 kmpl.

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition arrives in the new Perla Nera black paint scheme, dark chrome accents, soft-touch leather on the dashboard, and new leatherette seats with red stitching. There's also ambient lighting, illuminated footwell and door sills

Citroen C3 Dark Edition

CItroen India recently introduced the new C3 Dark Edition bringing the black paint scheme to the hatch for the first time. The new C3 Dark Edition is available alongside the Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions. All three models get the new Perla Nera black shade, dark chrome accents on the Chevron logo and brand lettering, as well as the ‘Dark Edition’ badge on the front doors.

The cabin gets black leatherette seats with contrast red stitching, seatbelt cushions, soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard and door pads, as well as ambient lighting and illuminated footwell and door sills. The plastics have also been blacked out, along with the gloss black finish on the gear lever bezel.

The new Citroen C3 Dark Edition is priced from ₹8.38 lakh for the 1.2 NA version, going up to ₹10.19 lakh for the 1.2 turbo automatic. All prices are ex-showroom.

