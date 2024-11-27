2025 Audi Q7 arrives in India tomorrow. Here’s how much it is expected to cost

The new 2025 Audi Q7 , which made its global debut in February earlier this year will launch in India tomorrow 28 November 2024. The updated Audi Q7 gets a design refresh and a host of new features including changes to the infotainment screen. The SUV will be produced at Audi's plant in Aurangabad and will rival the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Volvo XC90 .

2025 Audi Q7: Design

The 2025 Audi Q7's fascia has been redesigned. There is a new grille with a satin silver finish and large hexagonal openings as opposed to the previous grille which had vertical slats. The LED DRLs have been placed higher this time and are redesigned to get a split look. The headlamps feature the ‘Matrix HD’ LED lights. Bumpers have also been revised at both ends featuring a lower central air intake and side air curtains this time. The new behemoth of an SUV will be available in five colour options including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White.

Other highlights of the car include new aluminium-finished roof rails and fresh designs for its 19-inch alloy wheels. Higher-spec variants offer larger alloy wheel sizes including 20 to 22-inch sizes.

2025 Audi Q7: Engine and performance

The 2025 Audi Q7 will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. This petrol unit is integrated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency. According to Audi's claim, the 2025 Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

2025 Audi Q7: Expected price

Currently, the Audi Q7 is priced from ₹88.6 lakh to ₹97.8 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant opted for. With the additional features and new design, the facelifted Q7 is expected to be offered at a slight premium over the outgoing model. We expect the 2025 Audi Q7 to start at a price close to ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom).

