New-gen Audi A5L long-wheelbase sedan revealed for China. Will it come to India?

Audi has taken the wraps off the new-generation A5L long-wheelbase sedan for the Chinese market ahead of its debut at the Auto Guangzhou motor show this week. The Audi A5 is the successor to the A4 sedan globally and made its global debut earlier this year. The new A5L is the successor to the A4L that was specifically sold in China with the extended wheelbase.

The new Audi A5L is the successor to the A4L that was specifically sold in China with the extended wheelbase and a traditional sedan styling instead o

Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase

The new Audi A5L is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture and is the first model in China to be based on the new platform. While it may not seem all that different from its European counterpart from the front, the new Audi A5L sticks to the traditional three-box design rather than opting for the liftback styling seen on the standard version.

The Audi A5L gets a 65 mm longer wheelbase and opts for a traditional three-box design whereas the A5 gets the liftback styling for other markets

Audi A5L Gets Extended Legroom

The traditional sedan body style is still quite popular in China and Audi has decided to give the A5L a market-specific styling differentiating massively from the global model. Compared to the European version, the Audi A5L stretches by 73 mm with an overall length of 4,902 mm. The wheelbase itself has grown by 65 mm to 2,965 mm. The rear doors a noticeably larger and the rear design is much nicer

Audi A5L Features

Audi has not revealed the cabin of the A5L for China but expect the model to retain most of the elements from the standard version. This means you will see triple screen layout comprising an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit digital console with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen in a curved design, and an optional 10.9-inch front seat passenger display. The car is also expected to carry over the four-spoke steering wheel, head-up display, an option Bang & Olufsen surround system, and buttons for other controls.

Audi will bring its new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech to the A5L but is likely to offer more engine options specific to the market

Details aren’t out for the powertrain on the China-spec Audi A5L but the luxury sedan is expected to get the new EA888 Evo5 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It could also get other options local to the market. Audi will manufacture the A5L in collaboration with local partner FAW. The automaker also showcased the new Q6L e-tron SUV alongside its new sub-brand for the market AUDI at the motor show.

Should Audi Consider The A5L For India?

Audi revealed the new-generation A5 earlier this year but it'll be interesting to see if it opts to bring the long-wheelbase A5L to the Indian market instead of the global model. Long-wheelbase cars are as popular in India as it is in China, which is why both Mercedes-Benz and BMW have developed India-specific models with extended legroom on their popular sedans. Could Audi join this trend soon with the A5L? If it does, India will be one of the first right-hand-drive markets to get the same.

