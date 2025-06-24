Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Check out 5 standout features that set it apart from the standard SUV

Audi India has introduced a new, limited-edition version of its flagship luxury SUV, the Q7 Signature Edition. Priced from ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive variant builds on the top-spec Technology trim and brings a suite of premium upgrades, lifestyle enhancements, and bespoke design touches. With features aimed at luxury-oriented customers seeking a more personalised experience, the Signature Edition adds distinctive flair to an already well-rounded SUV.

Compared to the standard Audi Q7, which starts at ₹88.66 lakh and was recently facelifted, this Signature Edition adds features that go beyond cosmetic changes. While both variants share the same safety tech, infotainment system, and performance, the Signature Edition brings a further elevated ownership experience with a first-in-segment espresso machine, dynamic cosmetic upgrades and a more curated approach to in-cabin luxury.

Here's a closer look at five key things that define the Audi Q7 Signature Edition and how it stands apart from the standard Q7.