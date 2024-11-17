2025 Audi Q7 to launch in India on November 28. Here is what you need to know

The 2025 Audi Q7 is on its way to India and is currently being manufactured locally at the German automaker’s plant in Aurangabad. The updated SUV is slated to be launched on November 28, 2024, and Audi has already announced the commencement of bookings at ₹two lakh. The updated model is expected to command a premium over the current and outgoing Q7 which is priced between ₹88.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹97.8 lakh (ex-showroom). This is due to the range of updates that have been made to the SUV to offer a richer experience with enhanced functionality and a refreshed design. With the launch just a week away, here is a look at key highlights of the upcoming Audi Q7 to see how it stands against its competitors:

1 2025 Audi Q7: Exterior design With the 2025 update, the Audi Q7 gets a revamped front fascia. This includes a new octagonal front grille with a new mesh that gets a silver satin finish. The horizontal slats on the current and outgoing model have now been redesigned as well. The car gets the modern split headlamp treatment with LED DRLs positioned atop the new Matrix HD LEDs. Front and rear bumpers have been updated with lower central air intake and side air curtains. The 2025 Q7 features new wheel options which include 19-inch alloys in the base model. The higher variants get 20 to 22-inch options. The car gets aluminium roof rails and will be offered in five colour options which are Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White.

2 2025 Audi Q7: Interior feel The cabin layout in the 2025 Audi Q7 remains identical to that of the outgoing model while featuring new interior trim options. There will be two colour schemes offered in the new model, and these are called Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. Additional interior features include electrically adjustable front seats, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a powered tailgate equipped with a kick sensor, third-row seats that fold electronically, air quality control, and more.

3 2025 Audi Q7: Tech and safety features In terms of tech, the new Audi Q7 will be receiving an updated infotainment system that supports third-party apps such as Amazon Music and Spotify. Additionally, there are new driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a range of warning lights on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console. On the safety front, the new Q7 will be fitted with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD and more.

4 2025 Audi Q7: Powertrain and performance The 2025 Audi Q7 will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. This petrol unit is integrated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency. According to Audi, the 2025 Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

