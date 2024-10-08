2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-compact SUV to buy

Tata Nexon is undeniably the most popular SUV in this space. Thanks to this model, Tata Motors holds the lion's share in the Indian sub-compact SUV market. The new Nissan Magnite comes challenging the Nexon.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift and Tata Nexon.

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Engine 999.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Price

The all-new Nissan Magnitre facelift comes priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹13.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specification

Just like the pre-facelift version, the Nissan Magnite facelift model is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the Magnite include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine churns out 78 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque.

The Tata Nexon comes available in a plethora of powertrain options. These include a petrol engine, a diesel motor and a petrol-CNG powertrain as well. The petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre engine generating 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine of Nexon generates 113 bhp power and 16 Nm torque. The SUV gets a petrol-CNG combination as well. Transmission options for Nexon include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

