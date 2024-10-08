2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-compact SUV to buy

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan India launched the Magnite facelift in the country at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. The Nissan Magnite facelift incorporates a plethora of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. With these changes, the Nissan Magnite facelift has revamped its competition with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
Tata Nexon is undeniably the most popular SUV in this space. Thanks to this model, Tata Motors holds the lion's share in the Indian sub-compact SUV market. The new Nissan Magnite comes challenging the Nexon.
Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift and Tata Nexon.
|Specifications Comparison
|Nissan Magnite
|Tata Nexon
|Engine
|999.0 cc
|1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Manual & Automatic
|Mileage
|N/A
|N/A
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol,Diesel
The all-new Nissan Magnitre facelift comes priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹13.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Just like the pre-facelift version, the Nissan Magnite facelift model is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the Magnite include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine churns out 78 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque.
The Tata Nexon comes available in a plethora of powertrain options. These include a petrol engine, a diesel motor and a petrol-CNG powertrain as well. The petrol variant gets power from a 1.2-litre engine generating 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine of Nexon generates 113 bhp power and 16 Nm torque. The SUV gets a petrol-CNG combination as well. Transmission options for Nexon include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.
