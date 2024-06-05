Tata Nexon: Smart features you did not know about the compact SUV

The Nexon has been one of the most popular cars in India and certainly the best-selling compact SUV in the country. The facelifted iteration of the SUV has further boosted its appeal. Interestingly, while the Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of features, some of them are not very well known to a majority of buyers.

Here is a quick look at the list of the smart features that make this compact SUV more interesting and appealing.