Tata Nexon: Smart features you did not know about the compact SUV
- Tata Nexon comes with a host of smart features like cornering fog lamps, speed sensing automatic volume adjustment.
The Nexon has been one of the most popular cars in India and certainly the best-selling compact SUV in the country. The facelifted iteration of the SUV has further boosted its appeal. Interestingly, while the Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of features, some of them are not very well known to a majority of buyers.
Here is a quick look at the list of the smart features that make this compact SUV more interesting and appealing.
Tata Nexon comes with a feature called speed-dependent music volume control. When driving at high speeds, noise and vibration levels increase. These background noises fade the music from the car's audio system. Tata Nexon's speed-dependent music volume feature in the touchscreen infotainment system automatically increases and decreases the music volume from the audio system depending on the speed of the SUV.
Another smart feature onboard the new Tata Nexon SUV is the Xpress Cool, which rolls down the driver-side window completely and sets the blower at full speed. This allows better air circulation inside the cabin of the car and cools the interior of the vehicle quickly. This feature is highly useful when the SUV is parked outside in scorching heat and the cabin is too heated and needs quick cooling. The feature can be accessed by pushing a single dedicated button positioned at the centre console.
The fog lamps of the Tata Nexon SUV, which are located on the lower side of the bumper correspond to the direction the steering wheel is turned while driving. This is a highly useful feature for drivers who drive the car on highways or hilly areas with sharp and winding turns.
Driving on highways for a longer period is stressful for any driver. This is why it is recommended to take a break while driving after every two hours. Tata Nexon comes with a feature called ‘Take a break’ which flashes a message on the MID of the vehicle, asking the driver to take a break with a beeping sound. This alert comes after some time of driving on a highway at a high speed.