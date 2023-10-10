Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched as the most affordable AMT SUV

It is priced from 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November

Bookings can be made for a token amount of 11,000

Magnite AMT will be offered in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants 

The AMT transmission will also be offered on the new Magnite Kuro edition

Powering the Magnite EZ-Shift is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine

The engine produces 71 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm

The new AMT transmission is a 5-speed unit with a claimed mileage of 19.70 kmpl

The gearbox has Dual Driving mode which allows the driver to take manual control of the gearbox
