Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched as the most affordable AMT SUV

It is priced from ₹6.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November
Bookings can be made for a token amount of ₹11,000
Magnite AMT will be offered in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants
The AMT transmission will also be offered on the new Magnite Kuro edition
Powering the Magnite EZ-Shift is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine
The engine produces 71 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm
The new AMT transmission is a 5-speed unit with a claimed mileage of 19.70 kmpl
The gearbox has Dual Driving mode which allows the driver to take manual control of the gearbox