HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Ez Shift Launched At 6.50 Lakh, Is The Most Affordable Amt Suv

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched at 6.50 lakh, is the most affordable AMT SUV

Nissan has launched the Magnite EZ-Shift at a starting price of 6,49,900 ex-showroom. The price is introductory and ex-showroom. Nissan says that the Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market. The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November’23. The booking amount is set to 11,000 and the Magnite AMT will be offered in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants and the recently launched Kuro Special Edition.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be offered across all variants of the model with the naturally-aspirated motor under the hood.
The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be offered across all variants of the model with the naturally-aspirated motor under the hood.

Powering the Magnite EZ-Shift is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm. The new AMT transmission is a 5-speed unit. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 19.70 kmpl. When compared, the 5-speed manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl.

The gearbox has Dual Driving mode which allows the driver to take manual control of the gearbox. Nissan is also offering a creep function which allows the car to move forward when the driver lets go off the brake. There is also an anti-stall & kick-down feature on offer. Moreover, the vehicle comes standard with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review: Is it better than the CVT?

Nissan recently introduced the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition, starting at 8.27 Lakhs ex-showroom. Derived from the Japanese word for 'Black,' the name Kuro captures the essence of this Special Edition. The manufacturer has extensively used black for the exterior as well as the interior for the Kuro Edition.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, "Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience."

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 14:11 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.