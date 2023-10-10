Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched at 6.50 lakh, is the most affordable AMT SUV

Nissan has launched the Magnite EZ-Shift at a starting price of ₹6,49,900 ex-showroom. The price is introductory and ex-showroom. Nissan says that the Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market. The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November’23. The booking amount is set to ₹11,000 and the Magnite AMT will be offered in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants and the recently launched Kuro Special Edition.

Powering the Magnite EZ-Shift is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm. The new AMT transmission is a 5-speed unit. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 19.70 kmpl. When compared, the 5-speed manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl.

The gearbox has Dual Driving mode which allows the driver to take manual control of the gearbox. Nissan is also offering a creep function which allows the car to move forward when the driver lets go off the brake. There is also an anti-stall & kick-down feature on offer. Moreover, the vehicle comes standard with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite ₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Hyundai Exter ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Kia Sonet ₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Kiger ₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra KUV100 NXT ₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review: Is it better than the CVT?

Nissan recently introduced the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition, starting at ₹8.27 Lakhs ex-showroom. Derived from the Japanese word for 'Black,' the name Kuro captures the essence of this Special Edition. The manufacturer has extensively used black for the exterior as well as the interior for the Kuro Edition.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, "Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience."

First Published Date: