Mega offers on Nissan Magnite. Check the best deals on sub-compact SUV…

Nissan Magnite stands at the entry-point of sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian car market and has been a relatively successful model for the Japanese carmaker in a country where its performance has otherwise been lacklustre at best. Launched in the peak of Covid-19 pandemic - in October of 2020, the Magnite was billed as a make-or-break model for Nissan India and it managed to create inroads courtesy factors like aggressive pricing, acceptable looks and decent feature list. Four years on, the Magnite still fares reasonably well despite the competition having heated up by several degrees.

The Magnite has been the only product in Nissan India portfolio for long and was only recently joined by the latest X-Trail here. But while the Nissan X-Trail is a premium SUV, the appeal of Magnite remains its lucrative price positioning, one that can be bettered further still with the current slew of offers and discounts. Check these out:

Nissan Magnite: Offers and discounts*

Select variants of Nissan Magnite currently enjoy cash discounts of up to ₹25,000 while there are several accessory packages that can also be had at either discounted prices or as complimentary. There is an exchange bonus of up to ₹35,000 on select variants of Nissan Magnite as well while Corporate discount of up to ₹10,000 can also be availed. A host of finance schemes are also available at EMIs at as less as 6.99 per cent. The total benefits on Magnite is up to ₹85,000 at present.

Nissan Magnite: Variants and pricing

Magnite from Nissan is available in as many as 11 variants with pricing starting from ₹6 lakhs for the base Magnite XE variant to Magnite XV Premium variant with EZ shift transmission that is at ₹8.65 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The Magnite is available in five single-tone colour options and four dual-tone hues as well.

Nissan Magnite: Engine and transmission choices

Magnite come equipped with two engine choices - a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The claimed mileage of Nissan Magnite is anywhere between 17 kmpl and 20 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission option selected.

Magnite also comes with three transmission choices - five-speed manual, CVT and EZ Shift or five-speed AMT.

Nissan Magnite vs rivals

The Magnite locks horns against the likes of Renault Kiger, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Fronx, among others in the Indian car market.

*The scope and nature of offers and discounts may vary from state to state. Please check with the local dealership for the exact nature of these benefits.

