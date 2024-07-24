2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift to launch in September. Check details
- The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will use the same set of engines as the Creta.
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will feature a new red paint shade
Hyundai Motor India Limited started 2024 with the launch of the Creta facelift and now they will be launching the Alcazar facelift in September. The test mules of the Alcazar have been spotted numerous times on our Indian roads. The 2024 Alcazar will borrow several design cues from the Creta. However, there would be some design changes so that it can be differentiated from the Creta. The powertrains would be borrowed from the Creta though.
