Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its updated CLS 450 4MATIC sedan that is expected to go on sale from early next year. The updated version of the coupe inspired luxury sedan from the German luxury car manufacturer has received a revised fresh look and tweaked technologies.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS will receive AMG Line styling package for exterior as standard. With this package, the sedan gets distinctive looking side sills and glossy black trim. Apart from that, the other updates at exterior include a revised front bumper with more fluid appearance for the inlets in the lower fascia, along with a chrome garnished front splitter. The tweaked front grille adorns a three-dimensional Mercedes-Benz star styling with a chrome-glass surface.

The updated model will be available in an exterior colour option of Starling Blue Metallic. The car boasts LED headlights positioned at the outer corner, instead of being amber on the current model. Moving to the rear, the car gets ample amount of chrome, trapezoidal exhaust ends and a simulated diffuser as well.

The sedan runs on 19-inch wheels that will be available in two different styling options - five-twin-spoke and multi-spoke designs. Also, there will be a 20-inch wheel option for the luxury sedan, painted in Tremolite Grey or High-Gloss Black colour options. Overall, the car appears distinctive despite carrying the similar silhouette.

The changes are not limited to exterior only. Inside the cabin, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS sedan gets an updated steering wheel with capacitive sensors fore controlling various features. There will be options of Open Pore Brown Walnut and High-Gloss Grey Wood trims. The upholstery choices include dual-tone Neva Grey and Magma Grey, Sienna Brown and Black colours.

Speaking about the powertrain, the updates CLS 450 will receive a 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged engine with an integrated starter-generator mild hybrid system. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and churns out 362 hp power and 500 Nm torque. The starter-generator can contribute up to 21 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque, claims the automaker. It gets an all-wheel drive system.