Mercedes-Benz is all set for the global premiere of the EQS electric sedan, which will be the flagship sedan of the German luxury carmaker. Besides that, the automaker has also revealed that it will bring more EQ badged models, which will not only include fresh-new models like EQS but electric variants of the existing internal combustion engine-powered models as well. One of them will be the EQG, the zero-emission variant of the mighty Mercedes G-Class.

Daimler AG, the parent group of Mercedes-Benz has filed for two trademarks EQG 580 and EQG 560 on April 1, 2021, at the European Union Intellectual Property Office or EUIPO. The trademarks have been filed for motor vehicles and their components, specifically for electric vehicles. Both the trademark filings are currently ‘Application under examination’ status.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz has been working on the EQG project since 2016; the nomenclature was actually registered in early 2016 by the German automobile giant. Now, the carmaker has filed for the variants as well.

Back in 2019, the reports of the electric G-Class development were surfaced when Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius confirmed it through a tweet. Last year in October, The automaker reconfirmed the electric G-Class project through an official release, where it announced the plan of achieving the goal of more than 50% of global sales attributed to EVs by 2030.

Details about the upcoming electric G-Class or the EQG are scarce. However, the German brand has said that the EQG will bring the G-Class in a new avatar. As it said, "The legend will grow, and will electrify."

While the automaker is poised to electrify its portfolio, India too might expect the arrival of the EQG in near future. The automaker has already introduced its EQC in India, which is available at a price of ₹1.04 crore (ex-showroom).