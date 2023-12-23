Saved Articles

Toyota Hilux On Road Price in Karur

30.4 - 37.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karur
Hilux Price in Karur

Toyota Hilux on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 36.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Hilux top variant goes up to Rs. 45.38 Lakhs in Karur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Hilux STD 4X4 MT₹ 36.69 Lakhs
Toyota Hilux High 4X4 MT₹ 44.49 Lakhs
Toyota Hilux High 4X4 AT₹ 45.38 Lakhs
Toyota Hilux Variant Wise Price List in Karur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD 4X4 MT
₹36.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,40,000
RTO
4,89,500
Insurance
1,38,726
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Karur)
36,68,726
EMI@78,855/mo
High 4X4 MT
₹44.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Manual
View breakup
High 4X4 AT
₹45.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Automatic
Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Hilux News

The Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the Fortuner. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sharayu_toyota)
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi buys new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck
23 Dec 2023
Toyota has built a specially equipped Hilux for the rescue and movement of submerged vehicles in the wake of Cyclone Michaung | Image used only for representation
Cyclone Michaung: Toyota announces service support, builds specially equipped Hilux pickup for rescue
7 Dec 2023
Toyota has not made any major cosmetic changes to the Hilux Hybrid.
Toyota adds hybrid powertrain to Hilux pick-up truck. Check details
5 Dec 2023
Hilux Champ looks radically different than the standard Hilux
Toyota Hilux Champ pickup truck unveiled. Will it come to India?
28 Nov 2023
The Toyota Hilux has a high ground clearance. While this helps the vehicle on treacherous roads, it also means getting in and out is a tough ask.
Toyota Motor's advertisement on Hilux pickup truck in eye of storm. Here is why it has been banned
23 Nov 2023
Toyota Hilux Videos

Toyot Motor has unveiled the lifestyle pickup truck Hilux for the Indian markets.
Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India
16 Mar 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
