|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aeris Pure Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aeris offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aeris Pure Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Nitro Crimson, Aeris Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Aeris Pure Petrol Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 84.8bhp@6000rpm and 113Nm@3300rpm of torque.
In the Aeris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs.
The Aeris Pure Petrol Manual has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Front AC, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.