Nissan Patrol Front Left Side
UPCOMING

NISSAN Patrol

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025

₹2 Cr* OnwardsExpected price
Patrol Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3346.0 cc

Patrol: 2825.0 cc

About Nissan Patrol

Patrol Launch Date

The Nissan Patrol is
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Patrol.
VS
Nissan Patrol
Toyota Land Cruiser
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Nissan Patrol Images

1 images
Nissan Patrol Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Mileage15 kmpl
Engine2825 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Neo Nissan
No 30, Najafgarh Rd,Block C,Moti Nagar,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9022914283
Unity Nissan
Agarwal Auto Mall, Plot No.2,A-Block,Shalimar Bagh Extension,Delhi 110088
+91 - 8826668828
Youwe Nissan
A- 2/6, Africa Ave,Block A 2,Safdarjung Enclave,Delhi 110029
+91 - 8586017000
Zedex Nissan
485/A, Zedex Nissan,Opposite Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Delhi 110095
+91 - 9971100966
Zedex Nissan
89, F.I.E.,Patparganj Industrial Area,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9871733311
Youwe Nissan
F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8586016000
