2024 Nissan Patrol makes global debut in Abu Dhabi

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 05 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM
Nissan Patrol
The new Nissan Patrol will go on sale in the international markets later this year
Nissan Patrol's seventh generation has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi. The new Patrol was unveiled by Makoto Uchida, President and CEO, Nissan Motor Company. The exclusive event in welcomed royals, VIPs, global Nissan executives, dealers, partners, media, customers and employees. The Nissan Patrol a is particularly popular model on social media for the exquisite modifications and stunts being performed with it.

The new Patrol gets an updated design, platform, newer features and much more making it more relevant for the modern day. Nissan mentions that the Patrol will also be sold as the Armada in the North American markets.

Nissan Patrol back
The rear window of the Nissan Patrol connects to the black upper half of the D-pillar visually.
2024 Nissan Patrol: Design

Overall the Patrol continues to look boxy. It gets a lot of design updates including new LED DRLs and a redesigned black front grille. The roof is also black and gets roof rails. At the back are connected-type LED tail-lamps over the big split-skid plates on the rear bumper.

2024 Nissan Patrol: Engine and transmission

The Patrol gets a new engine which is a 3.5-liter V6 twin turbo, producing an impressive 419 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Nissan claims that this engine is more efficient and powerful than the previous one. There is also a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine option that produces 312 bhp and 386 Nm of torque. These will be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Nissan is also offering a 4WD transfer mode interlock system for the first time on its SUV. This will allow the Patrol to conquer even more challenging terrains.

Nissan Patrol interior
The seats of the Patrol get NASA-inspired spinal support technology.
2024 Nissan Patrol: Features

The new Patrol comes kitted out with all the modern tech including air suspensions, an electronic switch for gear shifts, a 12-speaker Klipsch setup, two 14.3-inch displays in the centre console and two 12.8-inch displays in the second row for passenger entertainment. A panoramic sunroof spans the length of the car above and a 64-colour ambient light setup sets the mood inside. Features like adaptive driving beams, 360-degree cameras and adaptive cruise control are also part of the endless feature list of the Nissan Patrol.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST

