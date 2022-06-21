Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > Xl6 2022
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 is a 6 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,129,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1,462 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 mileage is 20.27 to 20.97 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022

Change City
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
+13
images

₹ 11.29 to 14.55 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 Key Specs

Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
Check latest offers
Mileage 20.27 to 20.97 kmpl
Engine 1,462 cc
Transmission Manual, Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Zeta MT Petrol

1462 cc | 102 bhp | 1180 kg |

₹ 11.29 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl
Driving Range
944 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Width
1775 mm
Length
4445 mm
Height
1700 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Kerb Weight
1180 kg
Seating Capacity
6 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
209 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has undergone a facelift and now comes with loaded with features like ventilated seats, paddle shifters, 360 View Camera among others Read More

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Magic Auto Nexa

mapicon
Dwarka Sec-9, Near Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110075
phoneicon
+91 - 18002090230
   

Magic Auto

mapicon
Plot No. 94, Sec-20,marble Mkt.,dwaraka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110077
phoneicon
+91 - 9599928301
   

Dd Motors Nexa

mapicon
B-1/629, Main Najafgarh Road,janakpuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110058
phoneicon
+91 - 9337006315
   

Tr Sawhney Arena- Indraprastha

mapicon
Indraprastha Metro Station, Opp. Who,mahatma Gandhi Marg,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110002
phoneicon
+91 - 9999399157

Check Latest Offers on Xl6 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Xl6 2022

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue