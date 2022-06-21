Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue - Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Cladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes