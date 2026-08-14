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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs XL6

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs XL6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Xl6
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk DieselK15C Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl20.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
4400 mm4445 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2740 mm
Height
1812 mm1755 mm
Width
1795 mm1775 mm
Bootspace
696 litres209 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person6 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump SeatsBench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FlatInclined
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57913,41,645
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,00111,57,300
RTO
1,54,6251,27,730
Insurance
75,45356,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48028,837
Expert Rating
-

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