Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)