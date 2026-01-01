|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The XL6 Alpha MT Petrol, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹14.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XL6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XL6 Alpha MT Petrol is available in 9 colour options: Opulent Red, Arctic White, Brave Khaki, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Brave Khaki With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The XL6 Alpha MT Petrol is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 137 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the XL6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The XL6 Alpha MT Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.