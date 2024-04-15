XL6 is a 6 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.81 Lakhs. The fuel XL6 is a 6 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Engine Type: K15B Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 137 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 209 litres Mileage of Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone is 20.27 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less