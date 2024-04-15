Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone

16.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.27 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone Latest Updates

XL6 is a 6 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.81 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: K15B Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 209 litres
    • Mileage of Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone is 20.27 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone Price

    Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,55,000
    RTO
    1,57,500
    Insurance
    67,571
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,80,571
    EMI@36,122/mo
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    K15B Smart Hybrid
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.27 kmpl
    Driving Range
    912 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Torque (Nm @ RPM)
    138/4400
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    4445 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Wheelbase
    2740 mm
    Kerb Weight (kg)
    1180 (MT), 1190 (AT)
    Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)
    1730 (MT), 1740 (AT)
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    209 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone EMI
    EMI32,510 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,12,513
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,12,513
    Interest Amount
    4,38,075
    Payable Amount
    19,50,588

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 other Variants

    Zeta MT Petrol
    ₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,29,000
    RTO
    1,24,900
    Insurance
    55,573
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,09,973
    EMI@28,156/mo
    Alpha MT Petrol
    ₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta AT Petrol
    ₹14.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol
    ₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹15.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha AT Petrol
    ₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol
    ₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
