XL6 is a 6 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 14.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha Plus MT Petrol is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Engine Type: K15B Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 209 litres Mileage of Alpha Plus MT Petrol is 20.97 kmpl.