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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.97 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XL6 specs and features

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Prices

The XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹15.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Mileage

All variants of the XL6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Colours

The XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol is available in 9 colour options: Opulent Red, Arctic White, Brave Khaki, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Brave Khaki With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Engine and Transmission

The XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 137 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XL6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Specs & Features

The XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Price

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol

₹15.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,02,100
RTO
1,42,210
Insurance
61,944
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,06,254
EMI@32,375/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid
Driving Range
944 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4445 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Height
1755 mm
Width
1775 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
209 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol EMI
EMI29,138 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,55,628
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,55,628
Interest Amount
3,92,636
Payable Amount
17,48,264

Maruti Suzuki XL6 other Variants

XL6 Zeta MT Petrol

₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,57,300
RTO
1,27,730
Insurance
56,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,41,645
EMI@28,837/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XL6 Zeta MT CNG

₹14.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,53,300
RTO
1,37,330
Insurance
60,148
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,50,778
EMI@31,183/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Alpha MT Petrol

₹14.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,53,800
RTO
1,37,380
Insurance
60,166
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,51,346
EMI@31,195/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Zeta AT Petrol

₹14.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,92,300
RTO
1,41,230
Insurance
61,583
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,95,113
EMI@32,136/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Alpha AT Petrol

₹15.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,17,500
RTO
1,43,750
Insurance
62,510
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,23,760
EMI@32,752/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol

₹16.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,88,800
RTO
1,50,880
Insurance
65,134
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,04,814
EMI@34,494/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,37,100
RTO
1,55,710
Insurance
66,912
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,722
EMI@35,674/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL6 Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,500
RTO
1,57,250
Insurance
67,479
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,229
EMI@36,050/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.79 - 14.21 Lakhs
XL6vsRumion
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs
+2
XL6vsErtiga
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
+1
XL6vsCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
XL6vsBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
XL6vsScorpio
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
XL6vsMarazzo

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