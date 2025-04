7 Seater Cruiser and Futuristic

This car boasts a highly enthusiastic and aggressive design, both at the front and rear, as well as a striking interior. The addition of a panoramic sunroof would elevate the experience, offering even more than the BE9E ambience lights. With its futuristic design and impressive power from the 80kW battery, it offers a minimum range of 450 km. The only concern is the boot space, which could have been more spacious.

By: Ravi (Dec 9, 2024)