What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 is priced on the road at Rs 10,01,055 in Muzaffarnagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 will have RTO charges of Rs 78,160 in Muzaffarnagar.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 in Muzaffarnagar is Rs 45,394.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,77,001, RTO - Rs. 78,160, Insurance - Rs. 45,394, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in ##cityName## is Rs. 10,01,055.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the Mahindra N10 (O), with an on-road price of Rs. 12,70,736 in Muzaffarnagar.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Muzaffarnagar starts at Rs. 10,01,055 and goes upto Rs. 12,70,736. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.