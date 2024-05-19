Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Jind starts from Rs. 10.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.49 Lakhs in Jind. The lowest price Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Jind starts from Rs. 10.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.49 Lakhs in Jind. The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O). Visit your nearest Mahindra Bolero Neo dealers and showrooms in Jind for best offers. Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price breakup in Jind includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 ₹ 10.01 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 ₹ 11.72 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) ₹ 12.49 Lakhs