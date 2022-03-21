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LEXUS NX Graphite Black Glass Flake Colour

₹66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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NX Graphite Black Glass Flake Colour

Blazing Carnelian
Heat Blue Contrast
Sonic Titanium
White Nova Glass Flake
Graphite Black Glass Flake
Sonic Quartz
Black
Madder Red
Celestial Blue
Sonic Chrome
Graphite black glass flake

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