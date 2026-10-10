|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|16.61 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Elevate ZX Plus Black Petrol Automatic, equipped with a Water Cooled i-VTEC and Automatic (CVT), is listed at ₹21.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Elevate ZX Plus Black Petrol Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Nordic Forest Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Elevate ZX Plus Black Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT). This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹12.14 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 15.5 Lakhs.
The Elevate ZX Plus Black Petrol Automatic has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Alexa Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Rear AC.