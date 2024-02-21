Saved Articles

HT Auto
Honda Elevate On Road Price in Kannur

Honda Elevate On Road Price in Kannur

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
12.77 - 18.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kannur
Elevate Price in Kannur

Honda Elevate on road price in Kannur starts from Rs. 12.77 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Elevate top variant goes up to Rs. 15.61 Lakhs in Kannur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Elevate SV MT₹ 12.77 Lakhs
Honda Elevate V MT₹ 14.03 Lakhs
Honda Elevate V CVT₹ 15.28 Lakhs
Honda Elevate VX MT₹ 15.61 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Elevate Variant Wise Price List in Kannur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SV MT
₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,900
RTO
1,21,990
Insurance
54,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kannur)
12,76,892
EMI@27,445/mo
V MT
₹14.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
V CVT
₹15.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
VX MT
₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Honda Elevate News

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate launched in South Africa, is expected to replace WR-V
21 Feb 2024
Both SUVs use a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Which SUV should you buy?
7 Feb 2024
Honda Elevate SUV is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
Elevate SUV helps Honda clock 10% growth in sales in January
2 Feb 2024
The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
7 Jan 2024
The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
26 Dec 2023
View all
 Honda Elevate News

Honda Elevate Videos

Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
View all
 

