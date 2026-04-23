|Engine
|334 cc
The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther, is listed at ₹2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther is available in 4 colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.
The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Scrambler 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 1.99 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.
The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch and Distance To Empty.