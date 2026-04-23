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Scrambler 350PriceMileageSpecifications
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Grey Panther

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Scrambler 350 specs and features

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Prices

The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther, is listed at ₹2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Colours

The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther is available in 4 colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 1.99 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Specs & Features

The Scrambler 350 Grey Panther has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch and Distance To Empty.

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Price

Scrambler 350 Grey Panther

₹2.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,551
EMI@5,020/mo
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Grey Panther Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1403 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Saddle Height
813 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-19 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
30 PS @ 8100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignition, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist and Slipper
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber with 5-Step Adjustable Preload, Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Rubber Bellow, 150 mm Stroke

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Grey Panther EMI
EMI4,518 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,10,195
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,10,195
Interest Amount
60,880
Payable Amount
2,71,075

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 other Variants

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black

₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,950
RTO
15,996
Insurance
5,698
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,644
EMI@4,764/mo
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Close

Scrambler 350 OG Yellow

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,950
RTO
16,476
Insurance
5,869
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,295
EMI@4,907/mo
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View breakup

Scrambler 350 Rogue Red

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,950
RTO
16,476
Insurance
5,869
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,295
EMI@4,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scrambler 350 Rally Blue

₹2.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,950
RTO
16,716
Insurance
5,955
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,621
EMI@4,978/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

1.95 - 1.99 Lakhs
Scrambler 350vsScrambler [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Scrambler 350vsScram 440

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