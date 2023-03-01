Suzuki Avenis on road price in Sinner starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Avenis top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Sinner. The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis on road price in Sinner starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Avenis top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Sinner. The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition and the most priced model is Suzuki Avenis Race Edition. Visit your nearest Suzuki Avenis dealers and showrooms in Sinner for best offers. Suzuki Avenis on road price breakup in Sinner includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Suzuki Avenis Race Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs