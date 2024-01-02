Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 On Road Price in Goa

3.13 - 3.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Goa
Himalayan 450 Price in Goa

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 3.41 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.56 Lakhs in Goa. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base₹ 3.41 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Pass₹ 3.46 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black₹ 3.56 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Base
₹3.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,85,000
RTO
34,200
Insurance
21,991
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
3,41,191
Pass
₹3.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

2.9 - 3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
G 310 GS Price in Goa
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
390 Adventure Price in Goa
UPCOMING
Honda CRF300L

Honda CRF300L

3.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CRF300L details
View similar Bikes
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
390 Adventure X Price in Goa
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350X Price in Goa
Benelli TRK 251

Benelli TRK 251

2.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TRK 251 Price in Goa

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 News

The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price
2 Jan 2024
The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
27 Dec 2023
BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
30 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 deliveries commence in India
30 Nov 2023
The Himalayan is more powerful than the Adventure.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?
28 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Videos

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
