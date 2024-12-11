KTM 50 SX on road price in Dharapuram starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 50 SX on road price in Dharapuram starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 50 SX dealers and showrooms in Dharapuram for best offers. KTM 50 SX on road price breakup in Dharapuram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 50 SX is mainly compared to KTM 65 SX which starts at Rs. 5.47 Lakhs in Dharapuram, Kawasaki KX112 which starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Dharapuram and BMW F 450 GS starting at Rs. 4 Lakhs in Dharapuram. Variants On-Road Price KTM 50 SX STD ₹ 5.27 Lakhs