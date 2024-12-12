KTM 50 SX on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 50 SX on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 50 SX dealers and showrooms in Karur for best offers.
KTM 50 SX on road price breakup in Karur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 50 SX is mainly compared to KTM 65 SX which starts at Rs. 5.47 Lakhs in Karur, Kawasaki KX112 which starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Karur and BMW F 450 GS starting at Rs. 4 Lakhs in Karur.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 50 SX STD ₹ 5.27 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price