Honda Activa 125 on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 87,530.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 97,150 in Chandigarh.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Chandigarh, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Chandigarh and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 87,530 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 91,380 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 95,060 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 97,150
