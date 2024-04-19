HT Auto
Hero HF 100 On Road Price in Chiplun

Hero HF 100 Right View
Hero HF 100 Front Left View
Hero HF 100 Front View
Hero HF 100 Left View
Hero HF 100 Rear Left View
Hero HF 100 Rear Right View
59,018*
*On-Road Price
Chiplun
HF 100 Price in Chiplun

Hero HF 100 on road price in Chiplun starts from Rs. 68,140.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero HF 100 STD₹ 68,140
...Read More

Hero HF 100 Variant Wise Price List in Chiplun

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 68,141*On-Road Price
97.2
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,718
RTO
5,671
Insurance
5,752
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Chiplun)
68,141
Hero News

Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the Mavrick 440 in the indian market.
Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440 trademarked. What it could be?
19 Apr 2024
Customer deliveries commenced across India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to a few customers at Gurugram.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India
16 Apr 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

