Gemopai Astrid Lite Front Left View
View all Images

GEMOPAI Astrid Lite

Launched in Sept 2019

₹1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Astrid Lite Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 61.1 kmph

Astrid Lite: 65.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 133.25 km

Astrid Lite: 200.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.05 hrs

Astrid Lite: 2.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.86 kwh

Astrid Lite: 2.9 kwh

Gemopai Astrid Lite Variants
Gemopai Astrid Lite price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.11 Lakhs*
65 kmph
200 km
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 2.9 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Gemopai Astrid Lite Images

9 images
Gemopai Astrid Lite Colours

Gemopai Astrid Lite is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Midnight red
Burnt charcoal
Fireball orange
Deep indigo
Electric neon
Fiery red

Gemopai Astrid Lite Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.9 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range200 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time2 Hours
Gemopai Astrid Lite comparison with similar bikes

Gemopai Astrid Lite
Hero Electric Photon
Komaki DT 3000
Komaki SE
Numeros Diplos Max
Kinetic Green Flex
Seeka Smak
Komaki XGT Classic
Avera Retrosa
Okaya EV Faast
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹97,256*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹99,911*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹88,900*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
200 km
Range
90 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
140 km
Range
120 km
Range
150 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
140 km
Range
140-160 Km
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2.67 kW
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
4800 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Gemopai Bikes

Gemopai Astrid Lite EMI

