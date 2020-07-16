Launched in Sept 2019
Category Average: 61.1 kmph
Astrid Lite: 65.0 kmph
Category Average: 133.25 km
Astrid Lite: 200.0 km
Category Average: 4.05 hrs
Astrid Lite: 2.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.86 kwh
Astrid Lite: 2.9 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|200 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
Gemopai Astrid Lite
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹97,256*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹99,911*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹88,900*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
200 km
Range
90 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
140 km
Range
120 km
Range
150 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
140 km
Range
140-160 Km
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2.67 kW
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
4800 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
|Currently viewing
|Astrid Lite vs Photon
|Astrid Lite vs DT 3000
|Astrid Lite vs SE
|Astrid Lite vs Diplos Max
|Astrid Lite vs Flex
|Astrid Lite vs Smak
|Astrid Lite vs XGT Classic
|Astrid Lite vs Retrosa
|Astrid Lite vs Faast
Popular Gemopai Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price