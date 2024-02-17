Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Sheohar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Sheohar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220 F dealers and showrooms in Sheohar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price breakup in Sheohar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Sheohar, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Sheohar and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Sheohar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs