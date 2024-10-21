What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kaithal? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kaithal is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kaithal? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kaithal amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kaithal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kaithal is Rs. 2,207.