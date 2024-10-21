Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Darjeeling. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar N125 dealers and showrooms in Darjeeling for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price breakup in Darjeeling includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 96,425 in Darjeeling, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,994 in Darjeeling and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Darjeeling.