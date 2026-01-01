|Engine
|124.38 cc
The Pulsar 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 125 STD is powered by a 124.38 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Pulsar 125 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.