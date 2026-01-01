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Pulsar 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Top View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Handle Bar View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat

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1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
Engine124.58 cc
View all Pulsar 125 specs and features

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Prices

The Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat, is listed at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat is powered by a 124.58 cc engine.

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Specs & Features

The Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Rear Footpegs.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Price

Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,318
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,919
EMI@2,556/mo
Add to Compare
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Height
1060 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
755 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
99 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
11.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.58 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
56 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic 31 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi,Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat EMI
EMI2,300 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,07,027
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,07,027
Interest Amount
30,999
Payable Amount
1,38,026

Bajaj Pulsar 125 other Variants

Pulsar 125 STD

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,990
RTO
7,439
Insurance
6,524
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,953
EMI@2,299/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Pulsar 125 Single Seat

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,291
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,892
EMI@2,448/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar 125 Split Seat

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,288
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,889
EMI@2,469/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Pulsar 125vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Pulsar 125vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
Pulsar 125vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Pulsar 125vsGlamour X

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