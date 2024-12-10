Bajaj Freedom on road price in Jashpur starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is
Bajaj Freedom on road price in Jashpur starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Jashpur.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Jashpur for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Jashpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in Jashpur, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in Jashpur and Hero Passion Plus starting at Rs. 79,901 in Jashpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
