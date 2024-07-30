Bajaj Freedom on road price in Gumla starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Gumla. The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom on road price in Gumla starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Gumla. The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED. Visit your nearest Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Gumla for best offers. Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Gumla includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Gumla, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Gumla and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Gumla. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs