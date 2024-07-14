Introduction

The Bajaj Freedom is a 125 cc commuter motorcycle that breaks new ground as the first motorcycle in the world to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The Freedom promises significant savings for daily commuters while offering modern features and a sleek, functional design. Its dirt bike-inspired fuel tank, long seat—the longest in its segment—and integrated grab handle cater to both style and utility. It runs on a dual-cylinder setup with a 2 kg CNG tank in the central position and a 2-litre petrol tank fitted above it. Priced from ₹89,99 (ex-showroom), it is available in five colour options across three variants.

Bajaj Freedom Price:

The Bajaj Freedom is offered in three variants, each catering to different rider preferences and budgets. The base NG04 Drum variant is priced at ₹89,997 (ex-showroom) and is available in Ebony Black and Pewter Grey. The mid-tier NG04 Drum LED variant, featuring an LED headlight and a basic LCD instrument cluster, is priced at ₹95,002 (ex-showroom) and comes in all five colour options. The top-spec NG04 Disc LED variant is available at ₹1,09,997 (ex-showroom) with front and rear disc brakes, a fully digital instrument cluster, and smartphone connectivity.

When was the Bajaj Freedom launched?

The Bajaj Freedom was launched on July 5, 2024, making history as the first motorcycle globally to integrate a CNG system. Inspired by CNG-powered cars, the Bajaj Freedom aims to lower running costs significantly compared to conventional petrol-powered motorcycles. By offering the flexibility to switch between petrol and CNG, Bajaj is offering a solution for cost-conscious riders without compromising on range or performance.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Freedom are available?

The Bajaj Freedom is offered in five colour options across three variants. These are Caribbean Blue, Pewter Grey, Cyber White, Ebony Black, and Racing Red. The base NG04 Drum variant is limited to just two of these, the Ebony Black and Pewter Grey, and is priced from ₹89,997 (ex-showroom). As the name suggests, this variant gets drum brakes and it features halogen lighting units instead of LED. It also does not get smartphone connectivity features. The mid-level variant comes priced at ₹95,002 (ex-showroom) and gets all five colour options. It is fitted with an LED headlight and gets a basic LCD instrument cluster. The top-spec NG04 Disc LED variant gets disc brakes on both ends, retains the LED units, and gets a full LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity features.

What features are available in the Bajaj Freedom?

The Bajaj Freedom is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster in the top variant. This cluster offers Bluetooth connectivity, displaying call alerts, missed call notifications, and battery status. LED lighting is standard on the higher variants, while the base model retains halogen lights. The bike also features a dual-fuel system with a single filler cap for both CNG and petrol, allowing riders to switch fuels seamlessly via a toggle switch.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Freedom?

The Bajaj Freedom is powered by a 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 9.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank strategically positioned in the central section of the frame and a 2-litre petrol tank above it. Together, these provide a combined range of approximately 330 km, making the Freedom a cost-effective option for long commutes.

The Bajaj Freedom uses a tubular trellis frame with a telescopic front fork and a linked monoshock rear suspension, a first in its segment. The bike rides on a 17-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel, contributing to its balanced handling. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum brake in the higher variants, while the base model features drum brakes at both ends.

What is the Bajaj Freedom’s mileage?

The Bjaja Freedom offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 65 kmpl. Bajaj Auto claims that the CNG tank gives a range of 200 km while the petrol tank offers 130 km.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Freedom?

The Bajaj Freedom offers a ground clearance of 170 mm and a seat height of 825 mm. The kerb weight of the Freedom bike is 147.8 kg.

What bikes does the Bajaj Freedom rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Freedom is the world’s first and, at present, the only motorcycle to run on CNG tech. As such, it does not have any direct rivals. It sits in the 125 cc commuter bike segment and is pitted against the TVS Raider 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.