FreedomPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Bajaj Freedom Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Freedom

Launched in Jul 2024

4.0
51 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹89,997 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Freedom Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Freedom: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 60.81 kmpl

Freedom: 65 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.33 ps

Freedom: 9.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 94.0 kmph

Freedom: 93.4 kmph

View all Freedom Specs and Features

About Bajaj Freedom

Latest Update

  • Here are five bikes that offer the best mileage, from Bajaj Freedom to Hero Splendor Plus
  • Bajaj Freedom CNG bike price reduced within five months of launch. Check how much you can save

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Freedom.
    VS
    Bajaj Freedom
    Hero Super Splendor
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    Tap here to expand
    Bajaj Freedom Variants
    Bajaj Freedom price starts at ₹ 89,997 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Freedom comes Read More
    3 Variants Available
    Drum₹89,997*
    125 cc
    93.4 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Drum LED₹95,002*
    125 cc
    93.4 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Disc LED₹1.1 Lakhs*
    125 cc
    93.4 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Freedom Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    Every few years there comes a model that we, as journalists, ride, and think, “Hmmm… why didn’t they think of that before?’ The new Bajaj Freedom 125 felt much like that after my first few hours on the saddle. As the world’s first CNG–powered motorcycle, the 125 cc commuter does not have big shoes to fill or a legacy to follow. Instead, it needs to simply commute well and save a lot of fuel bills while doing so. It also arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification. With so many variables at play, is there room for a CNG bike or are we good with plonking a CNG cylinder in passenger cars and commercial vehicles? We spent some time with the new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and a few hundred kilometres later, here’s what we think.

    READ MORE

    Bajaj Freedom Images

    24 images
    View All Freedom Images

    Bajaj Freedom Colours

    Bajaj Freedom is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Ebony black
    Cyber white
    Racing red
    Pewter grey black
    Caribbean blue

    Bajaj Freedom Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.5 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage65 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine125 cc
    Max Speed93.4 kmph
    View all Freedom specs and features

    Bajaj Freedom comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Freedom
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    Honda SP 125
    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Glamour XTEC
    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Honda Shine
    Honda Livo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    ₹89,997*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,598*
    Check Offers
    ₹80,848*
    Check Offers
    ₹91,771*
    Check Offers
    ₹84,493*
    Check Offers
    ₹89,998*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,846*
    Check Offers
    ₹86,128*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,251*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,080*
    Check Offers
    ₹81,001*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    51 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    Power
    9.5 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Torque
    9.7 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.9 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Kerb Weight
    147 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2051 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2000 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Currently viewingFreedom vs GlamourFreedom vs Super SplendorFreedom vs SP 125Freedom vs Shine 125Freedom vs Glamour XTECFreedom vs Pulsar 125Freedom vs Super Splendor XTECFreedom vs ShineFreedom vs LivoFreedom vs Splendor Plus XTEC
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Bajaj Freedom Videos

    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Review: Start of a new revolution?
    14 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Freedom EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum
    9.5 PS @ 8000 rpm | 93.4 kmph | 330 km
    ₹ 89,997*
    Select Variant
    Drum
    9.5 PS @ 8000 rpm | 93.4 kmph | 330 km
    ₹89,997*
    Drum LED
    9.5 PS @ 8000 rpm | 93.4 kmph | 330 km
    ₹95,002*
    Disc LED
    9.5 PS @ 8000 rpm | 93.4 kmph | 330 km
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1615.62/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Bajaj Freedom User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    51 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    1
    3 & above
    6
    4 & above
    36
    5 rating
    8
    Write a Review
    Perfect highway cruiser with best look
    It's style is very ossum. This bike is very comfortable for riding long distances. Mileage also superb.By: Karan (Oct 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Ferfect for family members
    The bike looks stylish, and the mileage is excellent. The seating is spacious and comfortable for family members, making it a great ride for both the rider and passengersBy: Penke govindaraju (Oct 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great Bike with Superb Comfort
    The super bike offers excellent mileage and comfort, making it fantastic for long drives with friends and family. There are no issues with the CNG gas, and the bike rides smoothly. Our family loves the CNG bike, especially for its comfortable seats.By: Arun (Sept 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for Daily Rides
    The Bajaj Freedom is perfect for daily rides. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is modern and stylish. Reliable and efficient for commuting.By: Abhinav (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Highly Impressed
    I am highly impressed with the Bajaj Freedom. The engine performance is outstanding, and the handling is smooth. The design is stylish and modern. Highly recommended.By: Abhishek Pathak (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great for City Rides
    The Bajaj Freedom is great for city rides. It has a powerful engine, smooth handling, and a stylish design. Reliable and efficient for daily use.By: Adesh (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable and Efficient
    The Bajaj Freedom is reliable and efficient. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is modern and appealing. Perfect for daily commuting.By: Suresh Kumar (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great Build Quality
    The build quality of the Bajaj Freedom is great. The engine is powerful, and the handling is smooth. The design is stylish and modern. Highly recommended for daily commuting.By: Abhijit Singh (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent for Commuting
    The Bajaj Freedom is excellent for commuting. It has a powerful engine, smooth handling, and a modern design. Reliable and efficient for daily rides.By: Abhay (Sept 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best bike of petrol and cng
    The best model of bajaj the exclusive bike and the best of middle class budget and most important the fuel and CNG.By: Bhupendra gurjar (Sept 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Commuter Bikes
    Commuter Bikes Under 90000
    Upcoming Commuter Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Freedom