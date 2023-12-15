Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6

1.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Key Specs
Engine160 cc
Mileage50.77 kmpl
Avenger Street 160 BS6 Latest Updates

Avenger Street 160 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Avenger Street 160 BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2210 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 50.77 kmpl
  • Max Power: 15 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
    • Mileage of BS6 is 50.77 kmpl....Read More

    Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 Price

    BS6
    ₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160 cc
    50.77 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,04,339
    RTO
    8,678
    Insurance
    8,957
    Accessories Charges
    2,140
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,114
    EMI@2,668/mo
    Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    3.8 L
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    169 mm
    Length
    2210 mm
    Wheelbase
    1490 mm
    Kerb Weight
    156 kg
    Height
    1070 mm
    Saddle Height
    737 mm
    Width
    806 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17,Rear :- 130/90-15
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    50.77 kmpl
    City Mileage
    47.2 kmpl
    Max Power
    15 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    60.7 mm
    Max Torque
    13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    160 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Diamond
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic with double anti friction bush
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    VRLA
    Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 EMI
    EMI2,401 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,11,702
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,11,702
    Interest Amount
    32,353
    Payable Amount
    1,44,055

